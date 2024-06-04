Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

