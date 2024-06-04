Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $846.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

