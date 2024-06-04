Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,164,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

