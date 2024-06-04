IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Reaches $709.90 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $709.90 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000954 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
