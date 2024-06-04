IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Reaches $709.90 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $709.90 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

