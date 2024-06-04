iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

iPower Stock Up 19.7 %

iPower stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 4.08. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chenlong Tan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

