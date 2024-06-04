iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEF stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.