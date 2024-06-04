iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.77. 1,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.