iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 107,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,289,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $95.52.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

