iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $908.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.