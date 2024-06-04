iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.19. 15,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 72,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEMB. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

