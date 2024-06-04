Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

JANX opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 3.72.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

