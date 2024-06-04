JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 72.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRNX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,664 shares of company stock worth $14,108,088. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,088,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

