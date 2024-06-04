JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

