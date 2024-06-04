John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.