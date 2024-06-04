John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
