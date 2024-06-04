JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

JPME opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $99.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

