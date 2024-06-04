KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CFO Mary Reumuth Sells 1,786 Shares

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Reumuth sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $10,876.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

KALA BIO Stock Performance

KALA stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KALA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.