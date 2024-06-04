Kirkland’s (KIRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

