Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.45-15.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.16 and its 200 day moving average is $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $180.15 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

