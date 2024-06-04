Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,490 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landstar System by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $181.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

