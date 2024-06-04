Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of LSCC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

