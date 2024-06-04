Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Laureate Education worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,817 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $13,901,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 133.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 328,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,986,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

LAUR opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.