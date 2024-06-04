Leerink Partnrs Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after buying an additional 4,605,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.