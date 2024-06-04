Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,200 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.