Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

