Litecoin (LTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $324.24 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $81.79 or 0.00118327 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and approximately $324.24 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008621 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,604,462 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
