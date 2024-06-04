Litecoin (LTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $324.24 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $81.79 or 0.00118327 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and approximately $324.24 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008621 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,604,462 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

