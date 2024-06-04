Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives $7.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYRA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.