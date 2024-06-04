Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $13.03. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magnite shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 213,836 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,279 shares of company stock worth $1,004,618. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Magnite by 80.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $17,759,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 16.8% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 838,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 120,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

