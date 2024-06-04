Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Insider J M. William Barlow Sells 750,000 Shares

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider J M. William Barlow sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.07), for a total value of £1,800,000 ($2,306,213.97).

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Price Performance

MAJE opened at GBX 244 ($3.13) on Tuesday. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 179 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 254 ($3.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market cap of £129.32 million, a PE ratio of 787.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,580.65%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.