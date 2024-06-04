Mama’s Creations (MAMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.00%. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 1.9 %

MAMA stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Mama’s Creations has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.