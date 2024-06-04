Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Manulife Financial Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MFC opened at C$35.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.17. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$36.61. The company has a market cap of C$63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

