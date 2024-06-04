Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $96,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Shares of MPC opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

