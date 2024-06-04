Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $149,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.12.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $133.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

