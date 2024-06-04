Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $133.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

