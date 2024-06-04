Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 346,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

