Mission Produce (AVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.79 million, a P/E ratio of 148.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at $93,657,908.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $82,496.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,767,038 shares in the company, valued at $93,282,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at $93,657,908.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,782. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

