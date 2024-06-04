Mizuho Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $62.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

GitLab Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in GitLab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

