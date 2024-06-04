Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $731.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $690.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $24,226,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.