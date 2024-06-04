Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.66 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $277.09 million and $10.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00050550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000944 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,647,308 coins and its circulating supply is 865,844,426 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

