MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.