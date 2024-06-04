Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

