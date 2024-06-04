MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

MSCI opened at $490.78 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.