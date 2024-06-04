National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 151318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Specifically, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.00.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 118.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

