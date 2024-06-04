NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.38 ($3.96).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 325 ($4.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.95) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.23) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital lowered NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

NWG stock opened at GBX 319.70 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.58. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 329.80 ($4.23). The stock has a market cap of £27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($617.26). Company insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.