NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading 2.3% Higher

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. 50,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 173,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

