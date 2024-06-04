Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 410.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Newmark Group by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 866,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,349,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

