NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -749.75 and a beta of 1.92. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

