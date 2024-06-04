NN, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Get NN alerts:

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NN in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on NN in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. NN has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NN by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $741,366.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

