Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $108,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,786,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $449.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

