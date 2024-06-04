Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVEI opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.55. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $30,845,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nuvei by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,984 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,095,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,160,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

