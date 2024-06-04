NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $1,143.84 and last traded at $1,128.00. Approximately 18,305,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 49,829,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,096.33.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,127.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,130.17, for a total transaction of $11,232,759.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,643,502.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.04, for a total transaction of $5,700,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,572,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,130.17, for a total value of $11,232,759.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,643,502.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,288,978. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $917.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

